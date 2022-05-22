Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,577 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Eagle Materials worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

EXP stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.