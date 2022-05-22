SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.07 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

