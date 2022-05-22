Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.49 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

