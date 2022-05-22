Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

