JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.12% of Relay Therapeutics worth $103,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

RLAY stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

