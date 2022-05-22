JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,948 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.43% of Agiliti worth $103,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agiliti by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agiliti by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 93,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

AGTI stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 75.58.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,947 shares of company stock worth $2,904,758. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

