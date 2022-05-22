JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.43% of Agiliti worth $103,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Agiliti stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.58.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,947 shares of company stock worth $2,904,758. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

