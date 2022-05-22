JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $103,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

