Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.02% of Lemonade worth $104,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after acquiring an additional 366,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after acquiring an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMND stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

