JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $104,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.