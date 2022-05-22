Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $105,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $363.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.96. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.33 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

