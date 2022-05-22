JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 28,622 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,555,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.80% of Sonos worth $105,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sonos by 28.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 10.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 9.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

