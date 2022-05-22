Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $105,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sonos by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.