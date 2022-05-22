Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $60.82 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

