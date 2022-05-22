Piper Sandler Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $321.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.27.

Home Depot stock opened at $287.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 47,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,077,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 918.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Home Depot by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

