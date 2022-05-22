JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,899 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $104,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $85.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.