Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $766.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

