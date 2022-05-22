Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $287.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.54. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $279.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

