JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.21% of Travel + Leisure worth $105,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $47.38 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

