Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

