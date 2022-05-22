11,523,570 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,523,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,091,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Shares of NU stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

