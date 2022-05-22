JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 295,088 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $121,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lazard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

LAZ stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

