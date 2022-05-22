JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 114,159 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $106,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA BOND opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $96.17 and a 1 year high of $112.27.
