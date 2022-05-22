JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $117.95 Million Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $117,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 405.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -451.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

