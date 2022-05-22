JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 11,523,570 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,523,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,204,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $3.81 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.