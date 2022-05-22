JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 11,523,570 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,523,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,091,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,204,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NU opened at $3.81 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
