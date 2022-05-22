JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $124,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,782,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

DVY opened at $124.00 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

