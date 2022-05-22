JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,982,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.