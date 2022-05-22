JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $120,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

