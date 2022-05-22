Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.35% of Range Resources worth $108,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 149,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,972,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 157,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $28.18 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.