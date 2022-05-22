JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.87% of Rush Enterprises worth $119,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

RUSHA stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

