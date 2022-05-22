JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,234,187 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 532.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Ares Management worth $119,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

ARES stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

