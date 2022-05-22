JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 560.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.96% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $119,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $60.01 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

