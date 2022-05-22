JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $106.12 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.44% of Hexcel worth $106,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,240,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 90,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

