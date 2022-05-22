JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 223.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.35% of Range Resources worth $108,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

