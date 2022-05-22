Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.34% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $118,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 394,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,491,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $82.80 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.87 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

