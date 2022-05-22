JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $124,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,587,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.