JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 278,029 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $119,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $48.26 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

