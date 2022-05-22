JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $122.64 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 592,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of HP worth $122,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in HP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

HPQ stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.