JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.83% of Digital Turbine worth $107,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

