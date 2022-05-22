Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of Aspen Technology worth $120,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $194.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $194.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.67.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

