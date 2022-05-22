JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $106.25 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 789.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.83% of Resideo Technologies worth $106,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.