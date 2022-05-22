JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 215,430 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $120,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

