Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Proterra from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.82. Proterra has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth about $101,704,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Proterra by 137,751.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,490,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.