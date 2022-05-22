HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 592,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of HP worth $122,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in HP by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in HP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

