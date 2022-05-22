JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 215,641 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 215,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Suncor Energy worth $124,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

SU stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.