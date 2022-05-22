JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,257,077 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,257,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $125,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

