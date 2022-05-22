JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 61,651 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.24% of Driven Brands worth $126,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRVN opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

