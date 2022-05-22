JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 86,668 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $126,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,853,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $137.08 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.