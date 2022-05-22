JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 86,668 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $126,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $137.08 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.