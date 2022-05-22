Eric Gilpin Sells 5,509 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Upwork stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,516,000 after purchasing an additional 126,945 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,761 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $61,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.